newewewew-1
Our Wedding DaySky on your birthdayThe adventure beginsOur first kiss



What is it?

Anniversary Gift Ideas for Him. Heartwarming Anniversary Gift Ideas for Her

This is the actual map of the sky created from the date and location you provide. You can make it even more special by adding quotes and selecting one of the color styles. It comes as a printed poster or as ready to print digital file.

"

Beautiful romantic gift we gave to our friends for their wedding. The best gifts are the ones you wished someone got for you. They absolutely love it."

Start designing

Design it
your
way

photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
border
Recreate the view of the stars during your special moment. Take advantage of the clever algorithms that cover any location on the planet, and dates from from 1900 to 2100. Personalize it with words that are special to you to keep those special memories forever.

 

The Science
behind Sky Maps

We use NASA Astronomical Data Center star catalogue that contains informations about planets, nearly 100 million stars, 10000 deep-sky objects, comets and asteroids. This data comes from past and present NASA planetary missions, astronomical observations, and laboratory measurements. Together with precise algorithms, latitude, longitude and the time provided by you we accurately recreate the sky view.

Admire it forever

"

Great customer service and amazing product. I got it for my wife to celebrate her first mothers day with details from our daughter's birth. She loved it.”

Your personalized star map is printed on a heavy weight 180, professional grade matte paper. Alternatively you can order a digital file of your star map and have it printed on anything you want. This is great idea to keep your special memories alive for years to come. Also this custom star map makes a stunning decor feature!

New baby gift ideas

Admire it forever

"

Great customer service and amazing product. I got it for my wife to celebrate her first mothers day with details from our daughter's birth. She loved it.”

Your personalized star map is printed on a heavy weight 180, professional grade matte paper. Alternatively you can order a digital file of your star map and have it printed on anything you want. This is great idea to keep your special memories alive for years to come. Also this custom star map makes a stunning decor feature!

New baby gift ideas
New baby gift ideas