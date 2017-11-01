What is it?
This is the actual map of the sky created from the date and location you provide. You can make it even more special by adding quotes and selecting one of the color styles. It comes as a printed poster or as ready to print digital file.
Beautiful romantic gift we gave to our friends for their wedding. The best gifts are the ones you wished someone got for you. They absolutely love it."
Design it
your
way
your
way
The Science
behind Sky Maps
We use NASA Astronomical Data Center star catalogue that contains informations about planets, nearly 100 million stars, 10000 deep-sky objects, comets and asteroids. This data comes from past and present NASA planetary missions, astronomical observations, and laboratory measurements. Together with precise algorithms, latitude, longitude and the time provided by you we accurately recreate the sky view.
Admire it forever
"
Great customer service and amazing product. I got it for my wife to celebrate her first mothers day with details from our daughter's birth. She loved it.”
Your personalized star map is printed on a heavy weight 180, professional grade matte paper. Alternatively you can order a digital file of your star map and have it printed on anything you want. This is great idea to keep your special memories alive for years to come. Also this custom star map makes a stunning decor feature!
Admire it forever
"
Great customer service and amazing product. I got it for my wife to celebrate her first mothers day with details from our daughter's birth. She loved it.”
Your personalized star map is printed on a heavy weight 180, professional grade matte paper. Alternatively you can order a digital file of your star map and have it printed on anything you want. This is great idea to keep your special memories alive for years to come. Also this custom star map makes a stunning decor feature!